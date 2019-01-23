‘Married at First Sight’ Star Keith Dewar Talks His ‘Rollercoaster’ Marriage to Kristine Killingsworth

For Married at First Sight star Keith Dewar, coming face-to-face with wife Kristine Killingsworth for the first time at their wedding was a moment he’ll treasure forever.

The Lifetime reality personality told PopCulture.com ahead of Tuesday’s all-new episode (produced by Kinetic Content) that the moment he laid eyes on his now-wife, “Kristine took my breath away—right away.”

“At first sight, I couldn’t believe how absolutely RIGHT the experts had it,” he continued of his first impression.

And despite the unusual beginning of their relationship, Dewar said their marriage since has been pretty relatable.

“Marriage is a rollercoaster—some days it’s up, some days it’s down,” he told PopCulture. “You gotta buckle up because no matter what—it’s a crazy ride!”

Signing up to be married at first sight is an extreme move, but one Dewar said was necessary after years dating around in Philadelphia.

“The dating scene was a terrible experience overall and felt super time-consuming with no real reward,” he explained. “I’m working and in school so my free time is precious. I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and take a real risk for love that could last forever. I’ve been looking for commitment, partnership, and this great desire to start a family of my own.”

But with the help of expert matchmakers Dr. Jessica Griffin, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson, “I knew [they] could help me with all of these since I clearly haven’t had any luck on my own.”

Being recorded for a reality show brought its own challenges to the already stressful first days of marriage, in which Dewar and Killingsworth had to determine whether their compatibility on paper translated into compatibility in real life.

“Being someone who kind of does my own thing, the documentation aspect of this was hard to get use to,” Dewar said of the difficulties filming the season, adding, “but overall there is no question what we are signing up for.”

Will the newlyweds be able to weather the storm of an unconventional marriage and make a lifelong connection?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime