‘Married at First Sight’: Kate Sisk Reveals Secret Luke Cuccurullo Didn’t Want Her to Tell the Experts

Kate Sisk couldn’t keep this secret about her sex life with Married at First Sight husband Luke Cuccurullo any longer.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show, Kate came to marriage expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz without her husband’s knowledge with the shocking admission that despite her husband’s admission early on that he wasn’t physically attracted to her, the couple had been having sex since their honeymoon. And things haven’t been going well.

“Luke asked me not to talk about this with the experts, but I can’t keep it a secret anymore,” she confessed. “Luke and I have been having sex since the honeymoon and it’s awkward.”

She revealed, “He’s very serious after sex and quiet and doesn’t want to be around me. Usually, he’ll go into the other room and not talk to me for two hours.”

“I didn’t realize it was a much bigger deal for him,” she continued of their first encounter. “I just kind of thought, ‘It’s our honeymoon; we’re married; I like you so far, and I just asked, and we did and it turns out he didn’t want to and just seemed really unhappy about it. I felt terrible, and I just feel like it really affected our sexual relationship since then.”

While Luke has been initiating their intimacy, Kate said his disquieting reaction has put her off of having sex with him.

“Because that has been his reaction, usually if he suggests having sex, I talk to him a lot about it beforehand,” she told Dr. Pepper. “Like, ‘Look, I wanna make sure you actually wanna do this and you don’t just feel obligated because I’m your wife, because I don’t like how you get afterwards — I don’t like how you leave the room or look unhappy.”

Despite Luke’s reassurances that things are fine between them in those moments, he continues to disconnect from her following sex.

“I just feel terrible,” Kate continued. “I get really anxious. I don’t know what’s going on in his head — I don’t know if I did something wrong, and I don’t want him to be sad or uncomfortable, especially after having sex with me. Like I almost had a panic attack the other time, because I was just like, ‘Why are you being so weird?’ I don’t understand.”

Kate couldn’t be sure what the impetus behind Luke’s concerning reaction was, but thought she had an idea.

“It’s really difficult to not feel desired, but then to also have Luke try to initiate sex,” she told the cameras. “There’s a difference between wanting to want to have sex with your wife and wanting to have sex with your wife, and I really do think he just wants to want to.”

Dr. Pepper agreed that Kate was right to be concerned about their unusual encounters.

“The secrecy around Kate and Luke’s sex life bothers me because it’s one-sided,” she explained. “It’s not the couple saying, ‘Gee, we’ll be intimate, it’s our own business. I understand that.’ The fact that he wants it to be a secret and she feels constrained by it, that makes it impossible to not have this damage this relationship.”

While Kate promised herself she would bring up having broken her promise to Luke on their couple’s trip, she couldn’t bring herself to, fearing it would drive her husband away and lead to divorce.

Based on the preview from next week’s episode, she could be right about that, with Lifetime teasing a major fight between the two over the issue. Will the couple be able to move past the breach of trust as well as their intimacy issues.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

