‘Married at First Sight’: Kate Admits Marriage to Luke ‘Broke’ Her

Kate Sisk’s experience on Married at First Sight has admittedly left her a different person than before she married Luke Cuccurullo.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Kate and Luke were coming off an explosive fight over Kate asking the experts for guidance with his bizarre behavior surrounding their sex life, despite him asking her not to. With Decision Day coming up, Kate was deeply conflicted what the newest bump in their rocky relationship would mean for their marriage down the road.

“He was super upset that I talked to an expert about [our sex life],” Kate admitted to the camera in Tuesday’s episode. “I knew he was going to take it hard, I just didn’t realize he was going to take it that hard. That was probably the saddest day of this marriage. That car ride home, I just felt like he kind of broke me.”

Saying she just was looking for help from the experts about whether she and Luke should get a divorce with the big day coming up, Kate said she “felt attacked” in the fight, during which Luke once again accused her of having a drinking problem.

“I don’t know if I got anywhere,” she continued. “I just feel so much worse.”

Meeting with her friends, Kate explained she was conflicted going into Decision Day, because despite his hot and cold treatment, “there’s a big part of him that I really, really, really like.”

Her friends weren’t convinced. “You don’t seem happy,” one told her frankly. “I just have a hard time trusting his intentions for you. It just seems he hasn’t been very considerate of your feelings this whole time.”

Calling Luke out for accusing her of talking to the experts behind her back when he had told the crew behind her back that he thought she was drinking too much, the other friend noted she’s seen him drink just as much as Kate. The other noted that for someone concerned about his wife’s drinking, he certainly keeps their home stocked with wine and other alcohol for her.

“I want to be sure that it’s not the idea of him that you like, that it’s actually him that you like,” she continued. “You’re not the same Kate that we knew before you went into this situation. I don’t understand why you’d want to be with someone who brings you down.”

Kate was still on the fence, but told her friends, “I’m just not sure how feasible it is for us to have a happy marriage.”

Later, when the married couple tried to discuss the issue face to face, Kate told her husband she was simply looking for less “mixed signals” for him, saying he has gone back and forth about whether he even likes her.

Denying he had ever told her that he didn’t like her and accusing her of “remembering stuff differently,” Kate finally stood up for herself, clapping back, “I don’t forget something like that, because it hurts.”

Trailing off mid-conversation, Luke told Kate that there are “things that [she does]” he finds “very attractive,” but feels like he doesn’t “provide [her] with what [she] wants.”

“I really care about you, and I think that’s where I’m at,” Kate told him. “And I love the way that you are.”

Luke added, “I don’t wanna get a divorce. It stresses me out that you haven’t been happy for the entire marriage.”

With all this confusion flying about, what will the couple decide on the big day?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

