‘Married at First Sight’: Kate Breaks Down After Luke Accuses Her of Drinking Problem

Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo’s marriage continues to break down as the Married at First Sight couple counts down to Decision Day.

On Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show, Kate continued to worry that her bringing concerns about her and her husband’s awkward sex life to relationship expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz would bring what had been a rare happy stretch in their two months of marriage to an end.

Despite the newly good times, Kate admitted to the fellow wives, “I feel like I don’t know how long I can stay with someone who wants to be attracted to me, but isn’t.”

While Luke told the other husbands that he hadn’t even began to think about what he would do on Decision Day, the writing appeared to be on the wall when Kate finally told him she had brought up his distant behavior after sex to the experts against his will.

“I told Dr. Pepper that we actually have been having sex since the honeymoon,” Kate admitted during the car ride home from their couples’ retreat. “That you get weird about it.”

Luke accused her of leaving “some details out,” during the conversation, including that the first time they had sex on their honeymoon, she had drank four glasses of wine.

“On the honeymoon, I had two glasses of wine, you gave me your other two and then I was drunk,” Kate recalled of the night. “We went back to the room. We started talking about sex—”

“I hate all of this,” Luke interjected, to which Kate replied, “I’m sorry this is being filmed right now, but I wish it felt more normal to have sex.”

Asking for the truth from her husband as to his strange behavior surrounding their intimate life, Luke came back to his concerns about her “drinking problem,” saying he had trying to “breeze over” the issue in interviews and with friends so it didn’t become the “focal point” of their storyline.

“I have been drinking a lot more,” Kate admitted, claiming being filmed, marrying a stranger and dealing with his comments about her not being attractive have been particularly stressful, “but you can see obviously I’ve been trying to improve.”

Accusing of her getting “blackout drunk” just two days before their honeymoon, Luke admitted, “I feel like we’re just beating this dead horse.”

When Kate tried to connect her alcohol consumption with their intimacy issues, Luke told her, “I don’t understand how you can’t put the two together. In my mind, the two are very similar. …The way you go about things when you’ve been drinking makes me very uncomfortable.”

Tearfully admitting her husband was “right” at the end of the day, Kate said she needed a minute with her headphones in after the explosive confrontation.

“So you’re done?” Luke asked before the episode ended.

