‘Married at First Sight’ Husband Offended When Wife Refuses Kiss After Admitting to Threesome

One Married at First Sight couple is finding stress instead of intimacy in their relationship.

While all of the other couples on the Lifetime reality series are growing closer and building strong bonds, Jonathan Francetic, 28, and his wife Molly Duff, 25, are having a more difficult time, things seemingly coming to a breaking point on the newest episode when Duff refused to kiss her new husband, the Daily Mail reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the other couples managed to spice up their sex lives, Francetic and Duff failed to find any intimacy at all, an issue that proved to be a major problem when Duff refused to passionately kiss her husband, claiming that the lack of “instant physical chemistry” is leading to the slow pace of their relationship.

“‘I mean it’s hard not to feel a little offended when Molly talks about instant chemistry, especially when she’s already told me about the time she walked up to a random frat guy in a bar and asked him to have a threesome and she didn’t even know him,” Francetic explained in his testimonial.

The topic was one that Francetic chose to bring up later in the episode.

“At some point when you look at me and go, ‘Yeah, you’re attractive,’ but I went and f– this Pike with my friend and I won’t touch you and you sleep next to me, how do you think that makes me feel?” he asked.

The apparent shaming left Duff feeling anything but sympathetic.

“How f–ing dare you. Go f– yourself. The fact that you just went there, I am so f–ing done,” Duff said.

This isn’t the first time that one of the couples’ pasts have proved to be an issue. In an episode that aired last month, Jaclyn Schwartzberg revealed to her husband Ryan Buckley that her last boyfriend, who she claimed the love of her life, had died just eighteen months ago. While Schwartzberg and Buckley’s relationship has steadily been progressing, there have been some setbacks due to Schwartzberg’s previous relationship.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.