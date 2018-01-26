‘Married at First Sight’ Husband Stunned to Learn New Wife’s Great Love Recently Died

A Married at First Sight star was shocked when he learned that his new wife’s great love had died less than two years before they said “I do.”

On Tuesday’s episode of the Lifetime reality series, newlyweds Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley had a heart-to-heart, with Schwartzberg finally revealing that her last boyfriend, who she claimed the love of her life, had died just eighteen months ago.

“I have lost a loved one. It was the worst thing in my entire life. Yeah, it was my last boyfriend. It was very, very hard,” she confessed to Buckley according to the Daily Mail. “The whole year felt like a roller coaster of emotions where I was going over waves that were just crushing on me and now the waves are getting smaller and smaller, but they are still there.”

Buckley was supportive of his new wife, asking if there was anything that he could do to help her, and while he later revealed that the information was “concerning,” he stated that he was ready for his life with Schwartzberg.

“When Jackie tells me that her ex-boyfriend had passed and it wasn’t that long ago… I am trying to be supportive, but at the same time it is very concerning,” he spoke to the camera. “I just hope that my wife can move on and just come along with me on this ride.”

Schwartzberg later took to Twitter to discuss the topic, stating that she wanted Buckley to know about her past as soon as possible and that Buckle “couldn’t have handled that first hard conversation better, with no foundation or trust built yet.”

I wanted him to know ASAP and @Ryan_P_Buckley couldn’t have handled that first hard conversation better , with no foundation or trust built yet. Not easy, thank you. All we want is to love and to be loved, human nature. We are only humans with our own past. #mafs — Jaclyn Schwartzberg (@jaq239) January 24, 2018

While Schwartzberg and Buckley’s relationship seems to be going fine, another newlywed couple faced a few setbacks during the new episode.

Jephte Pierre and his wife Shawniece Jackson spent the episode trying to grow closer, the two climbing a waterfall in order to take time to get to know one another better. While the activity seemed to work, Pierre later revealed that he still considered Jackson a stranger.

