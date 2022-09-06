'Married at First Sight' Star Joins New Reality Show

Married at First Sight Australia alum Ella May Ding is making the move to Chelsea. More specifically, the reality star is set to appear in the popular series Made in Chelsea, as Digital Spy noted. While her storyline is being kept under wraps, the star has teased on her podcast that she was on the dating scene during her stay in London.

Ding shared the news that she'll be on the next season of Made in Chelsea via Instagram. She posted several photos of herself in the Chelsea area and noted that the "Cats out of the bag" when it comes to her appearance on the reality show. The MAFS Australia star continued, "Taking risks again for a connection… am I doomed ? What an experience so far it's been in London with the MIC fam." The newest season of Made in Chelsea is expected to premiere in the fall.

Ding has been in London since the end of August, but this marked the first time that she opened up about the reason behind her United Kingdom holiday. She did briefly discuss her European vacation on her podcast, Sit With Us, which she co-hosts with fellow MAFS Australia star Domenica Calarco. On the "Catching Feels" episode of the podcast, both of the reality stars spoke about their respective European romances, with Calarco seeing a man in Italy and Ding sparking a connection with a man in London.

Ding and Calarco, who appeared on Season 9 of MAFS Australia, launched their podcast in June. The project came months after their season of the reality show came to an end, which culminated in both Ding and Calarco walking away single following the end of their respective relationships with Mitch Eynaud and Jack Millar. Their podcast features the two women as they discuss their dating lives, friendships, and, of course, MAFS Australia. When the podcast first launched, the stars each released statements about their newest endeavor.

"Although I didn't find lasting, romantic love on Married at First Sight, I ended up with something better. A forever friendship with Ella," Calarco said. "The fans have been calling out for us to do a podcast and I can't wait for them to come along this journey with us." She continued, "Between Ella and I, we've done countless media interviews but we've really never got to tell our story and share our perspectives on the headlines. Joining the Acast Creator Network gives us an uncensored platform to do so. Everyone is welcome to Sit With Us." Ding added, "We'll be discussing everything. Our conversations won't be censored. Our listeners can expect lots of laughs, realness and, let's be honest, a little controversy."