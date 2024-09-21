'The Walking Dead' Alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan Hosting New NBC Competition Series

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is setting his sights on a new TV series. Deadline reports that the Walking Dead alum has been tapped to host and executive produce NBC's new adventure reality competition series, Destination X. It was ordered to series earlier this year and produced by the British production company Twofour. They will co-produce with Universal Television Alternative Studio, with Caroline Davies, Andy Cadman, Dan Adamson, and David Clews also serving as executive producers.

Based on a Belgian format, the series "sees a group of contestants go on the road trip of a lifetime, but they have no idea of their location. In order to win, they must figure out their mystery locations. Once they're on the blacked-out Destination X bus, the journey turns into a real-life game board, with challenges designed to offer clues as to their location, along with a few misdirects to keep them guessing."

"Destination X captivated me with its blend of travel, mystery, and gaming," Morgan said in a statement. "I can't wait to embark on this wild guessing game across the globe as Master of Ceremony, navigating players through challenges that test their mental and physical abilities."

"Jeffrey Dean Morgan embodies the mischievous international man of mystery, making him the perfect host and puppet master for this new travel adventure series," Corie Henson, EVP, Unscripted Content, Competition and Game Shows, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said. "He's dashing, charming, playful, and the ultimate travel companion." Toby Gorman, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio added, "When thinking about who we'd want to travel around the world with, Jeffrey Dean Morgan was the first person to come to mind. Destination X is filled with adventure, excitement, and intrigue, all the characteristics that Jeffrey exemplifies."

As of now, a premiere date for Destination X has not been revealed, but with Jeffrey Dean Morgan now officially attached and production underway, it shouldn't be long. The wait will be well worth it, and it will be nice to see Morgan back on TV. Destination X certainly has an interesting plot, and whenever a game show premieres, you never know what could happen and how it will turn out. Fans will just have to be patient and hope that it premieres in the near future.