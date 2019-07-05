‘Married at First Sight’ Star Elizabeth Sobinoff Battles Back Against Photoshop Allegations

Australia’s Married at First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff is clapping back after fans zeroed in on her latest photoshoot, claiming her body was edited to make her look thinner. After being shamed for her weight by her reality TV husband, Sobinoff dropped more than 20 pounds, showing off her fitness journey on the cover of New Weekly!, where she posed in a bikini.

Followers immediately accused the magazine, as well as the reality personality, of editing her body, with one writing, “These are gorgeous photos but sad they still photoshop a woman that is so body positive.”

But the reality star didn’t wait long before clapping back, writing on Instagram, “Someone said in my last post it was photoshopped! Um no, take a look, laughable. Yes there would (be) brightening techniques but no sweetheart.”

She added under an additional photo from the same shoot, “Let me just say the people who left negative comments about these pics, shame on you. Talking about thigh gaps, I have a thigh gap, I’m not the most tone person on the planet I have really big hip bones and the top of my legs don’t touch, apologies for my bone structure offending you.”

“If you are choosing to ‘zoom’ in look at my stretch marks and dimples and where my tan has worn off,” she added. “Look at my rolls even in this picture. People saying you lost weight how is that body confidence. Honey, I was posing in bikinis way back when. Do me a favour read my articles or click the link in my bio. People say I hope ‘that’ comment didn’t get to you. No. It didn’t. Let me say this, YOUR comments are the things that affect people, I’m open about my weight fluctuations due to illness. I’m cool with me but there are people with similar issues who are sick and tired of your nastiness.”

To the negative people commenting on her photos, Sobinoff addressed, “Everyone cops comments on a daily I’m just speaking out loud for a lot of people. The attention comments, are you serious? Grow up. I’m putting myself out there so others can feel better about themselves. I’m risking a lot to raise awareness. I’m going to keep posting my body. Teach body love. Maybe those comments come from insecure people. Who don’t love their bodies. Why are we conditioned to hate our bodies, and if you love yours, it’s like, how dare you?”

