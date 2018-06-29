‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Divorce After 10 Months

One Married at First Sight couple has called it quits after 10 months of marriage.

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley, who appeared on season 10 of the popular Lifetime series, have announced their split after a whirlwind of a relationship that began with them saying “I do” as strangers.

“Jaclyn and Ryan have divorced as of this month. They remain friends and are grateful for everything they’ve learned while being married to a stranger,” a source close to the former couple told PEOPLE.

Though they chose to stay married on the season finale decision day, their marriage had been riddled with clashes and disagreements. Schwartzberg, a 29-year-old technical sales representative, even had cold feet at the beginning of the season during their wedding ceremony.

“I’m terrified right now, and I don’t know what to do because what if it doesn’t work out? I’ve only ever wanted to be married once, so if it doesn’t work out, it’s going to be a horrible feeling,” she said during an episode that aired early on in the season.

While the two went through with the marriage, Schwartzberg’s confession that her last boyfriend, who she claimed to be the love of her life, had died just eighteen months before their marriage ultimately became an obstacle that they could not overcome, despite both of their best efforts to do so.

Buckley remained supportive of his new bride even as her past relationship kept stalling theirs, with Schwartzberg breaking down after she and her husband decided to move in together when she found a box containing an empty picture frame that she had intended to put a picture of herself and her late boyfriend in.

“I’m here to back her up and help her as much as I can, but I mean I’m confused. I don’t really know how to perceive this whole thing going on. These are the skeletons from her past coming at her,” Buckley said.

Schwartzberg and Buckley were not the only couple that ultimately decided to end their marriage during the latest season of the Lifetime series. Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic decided before decision day that they were not going to continue their marriage, though the announcement came as little surprise to fans, who had watch the two struggle for any form of intimacy and engage in an explosive fight.

Married at First Sight couple Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre fared much better during the season, with the two not only choosing to stay together, but also recently announcing that they are taking their relationship to the next level with a little one on the way.