‘Married at First Sight’ Bride Refuses to Kiss Her New Husband

This Married at First Sight couple may be starting off their new relationship on the wrong foot.

Even before Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson decided to tie the knot with a stranger the Lifetime series’ expert matchmakers paired them with in Tuesday’s Season 7 premiere, Bally’s family cast doubt on her decision to be married at first sight.

In addition to shocking her parents, Bally’s sister was particularly outspoken against the process.

“I don’t really feel good about the process, I think it’s crazy,” she said during Bally’s bachelorette party. “What if you don’t like each other, you don’t get along, he doesn’t want to work it out? I’m going to support you regardless…I just don’t want you to get f—ed over. I don’t want you to get your heart broken again! It sucks, and you know that!”

“Their reactions do concern me a little bit and it’s making me feel like, am I really making the right decision?” she confessed. “But I have to be strong and remind myself the original reasons I wanted to embark on this experience — to find love…to find a companion.”

But despite finding Thompson pretty adorable upon first sight, Bally wasn’t comfortable kissing him on their wedding day, noting that she doesn’t kiss on the first date either. (The other two brides, Danielle Bergman and Amber Martorana, had no issue with the wedding day smooch).

“I’m feeling really weird and awkward,” she told the cameras. “I personally don’t go around kissing people I don’t know. I don’t know his character yet!”

And while Thompson tried to be respectful, going for a kiss on the forehead for their wedding photos instead, he was clearly put off by the strict boundary.

“I can definitely respect her for not wanting to kiss me, but she is my wife and I’m attracted to her,” he admitted.

Ahead of the premiere, Dr. Jessica Griffin, who helped match the couples, opened up about the process to PopCulture.com exclusively.

“I’m always nervous at the outset about the couples in general; we want to make sure we got it right — that we made a good ‘match.’” she told PopCulture. “These are real people, with real lives and we care about their happiness first and foremost. So, for that reason, we are waiting on pins and needles to hear about whether they will form a connection. We do not attend the weddings, so we’re waiting with bated breath to hear what those first moments were like.”

She continued: “It is totally crazy. And, when it works, it’s totally awesome. I believe that we are all here on this planet to love and to be loved and when you find that person, even if in the wildest of ways, it all becomes sane and makes sense.”

Will this couple be able to overcome their intimacy mismatch and make this marriage work? Tune in to Marriage at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content), which airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

