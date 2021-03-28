'Marriage or Mortgage' Viewers Can't Believe Couples Who Splurged on Weddings

Making the decision between the ultimate wedding and buying the home of your dream can be a tough decision for couples, but it's an easy decision for fans of the Netflix series Marriage or Mortgage. Following its premiere, thousands of fans flooded the Twitter timeline with their shock as they watched couples choose their dream wedding over putting a down payment on a home. Hosted by realtor Nichole Holmes and wedding planner Sarah Miller, the series follows a different set of couples in each episode as they get ready to embark on the rest of their lives together. Each set of people is wooed by the realtor and the wedding planner as they attempt to get them to choose a dream wedding day or the home of their dreams.

When asked how Miller could push so hard for the wedding knowing the benefits of buying a home, Miller tells Esquire: "I do get a lot of flak for it. It's like, 'How could you ever let someone choose a wedding over a mortgage?' and I'm like, 'I love what I do.' If they kept choosing mortgage, it wouldn't be a show. Honestly, it's based on every single couple and the journey they've gone through. I'm not knocking home-buying, but I do agree with a solid foundation and weddings and creating your future. It's a commitment before you keep moving on."