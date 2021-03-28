'Marriage or Mortgage' Viewers Can't Believe Couples Who Splurged on Weddings
Making the decision between the ultimate wedding and buying the home of your dream can be a tough decision for couples, but it's an easy decision for fans of the Netflix series Marriage or Mortgage. Following its premiere, thousands of fans flooded the Twitter timeline with their shock as they watched couples choose their dream wedding over putting a down payment on a home. Hosted by realtor Nichole Holmes and wedding planner Sarah Miller, the series follows a different set of couples in each episode as they get ready to embark on the rest of their lives together. Each set of people is wooed by the realtor and the wedding planner as they attempt to get them to choose a dream wedding day or the home of their dreams.
When asked how Miller could push so hard for the wedding knowing the benefits of buying a home, Miller tells Esquire: "I do get a lot of flak for it. It's like, 'How could you ever let someone choose a wedding over a mortgage?' and I'm like, 'I love what I do.' If they kept choosing mortgage, it wouldn't be a show. Honestly, it's based on every single couple and the journey they've gone through. I'm not knocking home-buying, but I do agree with a solid foundation and weddings and creating your future. It's a commitment before you keep moving on."
This person "winces" every time they watch a couple choose wedding –– which many do –– because the forced closeness of a pandemic would make many newlyweds run for the hills.
prevnext
Watching #MarriageOrMortgage and wincing every time they choose wedding bc a big home with space to breathe would’ve been way better for the longevity of their marriage once the pandemic hits.— Jethro Nededog (@TheRealJethro) March 27, 2021
For some fans, paying $30,000 for one party makes no sense considering it's only one day of a person's life.
prevnext
I need to figure out why I don’t buy into the wedding day on #MarriageOrMortgage. What is it about the fairy tale ceremony that doesn’t jive with my spirit, but the idea of owning a home does? This is the second couple that decided to spend $30K on a wedding and it makes no sense— Golding (@GoldingGirl617) March 27, 2021
"the idea of ANYONE choosing one party over their home is bonkers to me!!!" this user shared.
prevnext
i’m halfway through one episode of marriage or mortgage and the idea of ANYONE choosing one party over their home is bonkers to me!!!— Emma D (@startushe) March 26, 2021
Like many others, another user said "I would choose the house everytime and just run to the courthouse."
prevnext
I don’t get Marriage or Mortgage?!?— 🌮🌮 (@JazSamR) March 26, 2021
Like I would choose the house everytime and just run to the courthouse🤷🏻♀️
I never understood why expensive ass parties are so important
One might think before watching this show that the dream home would be the obvious choice, but that's clearly a common misconception.
prevnext
Before watching #MarriageOrMortgage I said “clearly everyone’s gonna choose a house”
Me now watching the show: pic.twitter.com/s2qqzNNpbY— Jazmine Mc (@jazminemmc_) March 24, 2021
Of course, the memes are always funny when fans are shocked –– and that's bound to happen whenever viewers try to guess the couple's choice.
prev
Me when they choose a wedding over putting a deposit down on a house 🤯 #MarriageOrMortgage pic.twitter.com/lALMXDKzFa— Lesley 🐻🌸 (@lesleywatsonn) March 25, 2021