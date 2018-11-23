Maren Morris Congratulates Bobby Bones on ‘DWTS’ Win With Hilarious Video

Bobby Bones’ Dancing With the Stars win Monday is bringing some of country’s biggest names out to congratulate the dance champion.

After the country radio personality and pro partner Sharna Burgess took home the Mirrorball Trophy in a shocking Season 27 victory Monday, “My Church” singer Maren Morris, and songwriter beau, Ryan Hurd, filmed a hilarious congratulations video of the two in bed with the dog face filter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Bobby! We’re so proud of you man,” Hurd told the camera. “Congrats on taking the Mirrorball back to Nashville. You’re the only person I’d ever do this filter for.”

Morris added, “And I said on the radio this morning that I thought you were gonna win, so I’m a genius.”

Going into the finale, where Bones competed against Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch, Zombies actor Milo Manheim and model Alexis Ren, the underdog competitor was sure the odds were stacked against him.

“I think they [the judges’ marks and critiques] are fair. I don’t think they want me to win, frankly,” he admitted to Good Housekeeping ahead of the finale. “I think the judges want somebody who came in with more dance experience to win. But that’s why the show isn’t just about the judges — it’s also about the people.”

He clarified, “You know, I think to them I’m bit wild. I think the show hasn’t had a winner like me ever, and I don’t know what that means to them. So, I don’t think they want me to win, but that’s okay. I do respect all of their scores … I do get mad at them during the show though, I do.”

Ironically, he added, “Listen, I’m not supposed to win this show, but I don’t believe people are supposed to do anything in life. Like, we have to go and create our own path. So I’m just going to go out, and kick as hard as I can, and hopefully the door swings open.”

When he did take home a win, despite only scoring a 54/60 against two competitors with perfect 60/60 scores, everyone was shocked — Bones included.

“It was crazy last night winning, crazy. The other three competitors were fantastic, way better dancers than me. I told them that, each of them, individually. But I was lucky because I had you guys. And I’m lucky I had Sharna,” he said on Instagram Tuesday. “I always believe, surround yourself with the best people, because they will get the best out of you, and that’s what I did. I just appreciate you so much and I appreciate Sharna so much. No matter what the odds are, I hope you saw what this whole experience was, and you saw this awkward guy who didn’t know how to dance, who got nervous every single time, and I hope that it encourages you to do something uncomfortable.”

Holding up the trophy, he added, “Hopefully, you’ll get your version of this, or even if you don’t, at least you can go try.”

Photo credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images