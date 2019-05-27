Mama June’s Sister ‘Doe Doe’ Prays She ‘Comes Back Home’ Amid Drug and Health Issues

Amid Mama June Shannon‘s struggles, family members remain hopeful that she’ll return home. It was recently revealed on an episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot that Shannon, 39, had been living at an Alabama casino with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, for some time.

The WeTV personality’s sister, Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon said on social media after the episode aired that she missed Mama June. She expressed her love for Mama June in the post, writing that she had been “praying” that June would return home soon.

Doe Doe’s sentiment comes after Mama June: From Not to Hot revealed to viewers just how bad her issues really were. During Friday’s episode, Mama June’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon revealed that her mom was living in a casino with Doak, gambling away a significant portion of her savings.

TMZ reported that 13-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Mama June’s youngest daughter, had been removed from her mother’s home because of her absence. She was said to be living with Pumpkin instead.

Sources close to the family reported that Thompson and Pumpkin had chosen to distance themselves from Mama June. The decision came after she chose Doak over her family, the insiders alleged.

Pumpkin has been very vocal about her issues with her mother. She recently tweeted that she was feeling the pressure of filling in for her mom, revealing that children shouldn’t have “to bear the weight” of their parents’ mistakes.

“A child’s shoulders were not built to bear the weight of their parent’s choice,” she tweeted, adding “PERIOD.”

On Mama June: From Not to Hot, Pumpkin revealed that she and her siblings had been planning an intervention for Mama June. They started planning it after Mama June and Doak were arrested with crack cocaine on them at an Alabama gas station in March.

The intervention episode has not yet aired, but previews suggest it won’t go over well. After admitting in an earlier episode that she was feeling “lost” and was “hating” the person she’d become, Mama June was shown attempting to flee the house where her family and a professional confronted her.

“If this intervention doesn’t work, she’s either gonna wind up in jail or she’s gonna die,” a family member said.

“If you don’t let me go, I’ll f—ing call the police,” Mama June screamed in the episode.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WeTV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.