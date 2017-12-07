Mama June Shows off 300-Pound Weight Loss in Lingerie

Mama June Shannon lost 300 lbs., with her transformation documented on the first season of her WE tv series Mama June: From Not to Hot, and the show’s second season promises just as much entertainment, as evidenced by the trailer.

In the clip, June participates in a photo shoot to show off her new figure, donning some red lingerie and a bedazzled gown as she poses for the camera.

“Damn!” June exclaims as she spots herself in the mirror.

June will also dabble in pageants this season, a hobby previously held by her daughter, 12-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

“If you love me, you’ll do this pageant,” Honey Boo Boo tells her mom. “You thought coach Mama June was rough? Wait until you meet coach Alana.”

Also this season, June will face off with her “nemesis,” ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s new wife Jennifer Lamb, learn about her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s “unexpected baby news,” go on a date and “fight her biggest battle yet” when she suffers a “medical emergency” that sees her head to the hospital

Season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Photo Credit: WE tv