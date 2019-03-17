‘Mama June’ Shannon Spotted at Casino After Crack Cocaine Bust

“Mama June” Shannon has been been spotted in public for the first time since her arrest on drug charges.

TMZ posted a video taken by a casino-goer early Saturday morning at an unnamed casino Wetumpka, Alabama. In the clip, Shannon is shown playing a slot machine as several onlookers gawk at the WE tv star.

Boyfriend Geno Doak is right by her side in the video, despite recent domestic violence allegations. The Mama June: From Not to Hot pair allegedly arrived at the location around 3 a.m. local time. It is unclear how long they stayed.

Shannon was arrested in Alabama on Wednesday for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Police say the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum had a “green pill bottle containing a white controlled substance” inside her truck’s glove compartment. That controlled substance is believed to be crack cocaine. She also had a glass pipe in her pocket with white residue and a needle in her floorboard.

At the same time, Doak was was arrested for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He apparently had a needle in his pocket.

It is unclear what the domestic incident that triggered the law enforcement response was, but Shannon denied that they were fighting in leaked audio that surfaced after the fact.

While trying to get her car out of an impound lot, the mother-of-four told the attendant that the officers’ confrontation was unprompted. She also claimed that Doak was charged with DUI, but that was not accurate.

“I’m being straight-up, he goddamn, it’s a DUI, dude,” Shannon said. “We were sitting in the damn parking lot and goddamn cop car came behind, and goddamn they came and got us. And goddamn, they detained me because, goddamn, I didn’t have no damn license. First they couldn’t prove who the f— I was.”

She adds, “I did (try to tell them who I was), because my car, goddamn and whatever. And they goddamn, they had to pull him, you know how that s— goes. They detained every m—er in the goddamn car.”

Other details in this leaked account did not line up, including a claim that officers did not find anything in the vehicle.

Shannon has not publicly commented on the arrest as of press time.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

