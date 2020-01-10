‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Sister Jo Shannon Praises Niece Pumpkin in Latest Birthday Photos

While June “Mama June” Shannon’s relationship with daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson remains strained, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star’s sister, Jo “Doe Doe” Shannon, is making sure to support her niece as Pumpkin celebrated her 20th birthday on Jan. 7. Sharing photos of her niece to Instagram on the big day, Doe Doe made sure to praise the young woman for stepping up during a difficult time in her family’s lives.

“Happy birthday to this amazing woman, my niece. I call her Lauryn but everyone else calls her [Pumpkin],” Doe Doe wrote alongside a number of heart emojis. “Yes she is our favorite. It’s been a tough 2019 but 2020 is going to be awesome for this amazing lady.”

“She has had to step up and wear several hats in the past year,” she noted. “She is an awesome mother, wife, sister. and all-around amazing woman!!!! We love her and will stand by her no matter what. You just keep doing you. We love you happy birthday.”

After Shannon and boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested in March at an Alabama gas station, things have gone downhill for the pair, who recently pleaded not guilty to drug charges. In November, a source close to the family told TMZ that Shannon had not talked to her daughters in weeks, and had been living in hotels. She reportedly had been texting her daughter occasionally, but Pumpkin was stepping up and taking on the role of mother to her 14-year-old sister.

It hasn’t been easy, the reality TV personality revealed on social media in September, writing on social media alongside a selfie, “It’s okay not to be okay. I’ve been through the ringer and back. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

