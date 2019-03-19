Mama June Shown in Back of Sheriff’s Vehicle Following Crack Cocaine Arrest

After Mama June Shannon was arrested for alleged possession of crack cocaine, she was taken in custody in a sheriff’s truck.

TMZ published a photo of Shannon in the back of the truck, behind its barred windows.

Shannon and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were arrested on Wednesday after police were called to an Alabama gas station where the couple were in the middle of a domestic dispute. Police arrested Doak for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and domestic violence/harassment. Shannon was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

According to the police report, police searched Doak, who told them to be careful. “I don’t want you to get sticked or nothing,” he told them, police said. They found a needle on him, then turned to search Shannon.

Shannon told police she owned the vehicle they took to the gas station and everything inside. They searched it and discovered a needle on the driver’s side floorboard. They also found a glass pipe with white residue in Shannon’s jogging outfit.

There was also a green pill bottle with a white controlled substance in the glove compartment. Police said Shannon told them the white substance was crack cocaine.

TMZ also published excerpts from a recording of Shannon’s conversation with a tow truck driver when she went to pick up her vehicle. She claimed Doak was arrested for a DUI.

“I’m being straight-up, he goddamn, it’s a DUI, dude,” Shannon said. “We were sitting in the damn parking lot and goddamn cop car came behind, and goddamn they came and got us. And goddamn, they detained me because, goddamn, I didn’t have no damn license. First they couldn’t prove who the f— I was.”

She continued, “I did (try to tell them who I was), because my car, goddamn and whatever. And they goddamn, they had to pull him, you know how that s— goes. They detained every m—er in the goddamn car.”



According to another TMZ report, Doak threatened to kill Shannon during the domestic dispute. Police also found $1,340 stuffed in Shannon’s bra during their search.

Shannon could reportedly face up to a year in jail for the felony drug charge. An arraignment has not been scheduled yet.

Shannon’s arrest came just three days before WE tv sired the Season 3 premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot. The episode included a scene where Shannon feared she was pregnant, but it is not clear how that played out. The series airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images