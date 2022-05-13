'Mama June' Shannon Reveals How New Boyfriend Justin Stroud Helped Her Through Trauma

✖

June "Mama June" Shannon is attributing much of her personal growth to her new boyfriend, Justin Stroud. The pair began dating in September 2021. "I met Justin a year ago. He had no idea what I was going through," she shared in a recent chat with E! News' Daily Pop. "He was texting me, 'Hey, how you doing? I was thinking about you today. Hopefully, you have an amazing day.' And those small little text messages when you're going through some trauma in your life, you don't realize how much it is."

And she's indeed been through a rollercoaster. The 42-year-old reality star opened up about her journey to sobriety, adding that she's been sober for 29 months. "I tell people, 'Anybody can do it.' You just gotta put your mind to it," she told the hosts. "I'm not 'California sober,' I'm like straight sober."

Her show has returned for another season, which chronicles her sometimes estranged relationships with her daughters and her fight to get custody back of the beloved "Honey Boo Boo." With the show's debut episode of the season premiering, she admits she had high anxiety.

"I don't see the show until y'all see it, so that's where I don't know what's in there," she said. "I know what I said, I know what was done, but you never know what editing has. So, it's a lot."

And she's proud of herself for how far she's come since the end of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Geno Doak. She hopes that "sharing that part of my life that I've never shared with the world" will help inspire others. She added: If I can get out of that relationship, you can too. I've learned who I was at 41, who June Shannon was—not 'Mama June,' not Honey Boo Boo's mom. I realized who June Shannon was and it took me over a year to learn that. And I'm in a so much better place."