‘Mama June’ Shannon Reportedly Arrested for Drug Possession

Mama June Shannon was reportedly arrested Wednesday and charged with felony drug possession, following a domestic incident with boyfriend Geno Doak, who was also arrested.

According to TMZ‘s sources, police were called to an Alabama gas station to stop a confrontation between two people. When police arrived, the argument was still ongoing and arrested both reality television stars.

Doak, 43, was arrested for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Shannon was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.

It is not clear what sparked the dispute.

News of the arrest broke just hours before the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot is slated to air on WE tv. Despite the arrest, Shannon, 39, said she would still tweet during the broadcast.

“Sorry I’m so late starting tweeting the show but don’t forget to watch the most outrageous moments right now and I will be tweeting and line through both shows let’s get ready to start the season off good,” she wrote.

Shannon and Doak have been dating for three years and their relationship has been heavily featured on From Not to Hot. In Season 2, she said she wanted to get married, but Doak did not propose.

After the surprising turn of events, Shannon took to Instagram to tell fans she loves Doak and wants to get married soon.

Doak “is the person I’ve [ever thought] about wanting to spend the rest of my life with because he makes not just me but the girls happy too and that’s what matters the most so hopefully one day he will give me the commitment I am looking for and wanting for quite some time or at least put some kind of ring on it,” Shannon wrote on Instagram in September.

Shannon wrote that it “hurt” her to tell Doak he either needed to propose or they were done.

“A girl can always dream I know that he is scared but at this point I am honestly looking to take that next step in our relationship,” she wrote. “It really hurt me to actually say either step up or I’m going to have to walk away but I know my girls want the best for me and I know that he is little scared as he was married for many years and I am only his second serious relationship his whole entire life.

Doak does have a criminal record, including burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. He also spent time in jail, notes TMZ.

Mama June: From Not to Hot begins its third season at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

