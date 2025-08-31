Mama June Shannon Gives Blunt Take on Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon’s Divorce

Mama June Shannon is happy her daughter’s marriage is over. The We tv reality star recently commented on Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Josh Efird’s divorce, The Ashley reports.

The Hot or Not star is shooting back at her former son-in-law for claiming that she played a “big role” in his marital demise. Efird and Pumpkin split quietly in August 2024 after six years of marriage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They shared four children together. Their split was finalized a month later, with everything playing out on the current season of Mama June: Family Crisis.

In a recent episode, Efird spoke about his and Pumpkin’s marital issues, telling viewers that while he takes “full responsibility” for things he did to cause problems in his but said her mom contributed a “big role” in their split due to “the issues she was causing” in her personal life.

“It started with her drug addiction, which made [her daughter] Alana [Thompson] scared to live with her,” Efird told producers, noting that Alana had begun living with him and Pumpkin in 2019 shortly after June was arrested for possession of crack cocaine. Pumpkin was awarded sole custody of her younger sister in 2022.

“And then we basically had to flee from her drug dealers wanting her money, our money, whosever money,” he continued. “It just seems as if no matter what we done, June’s chaos managed to follow us everywhere we went.”

June reposted to her Instagram page, saying she needed to get things off her chest regarding their marriage. “ … did I go through drug addiction? Most certainly. But even [then], some people need to take responsibility for the actions that they done,” she wrote on the post.

“Like I told you before, Pumpkin or Josh is no saint,” she added. “When it comes to the cheating, they were one of those type [of] people that would cheat [on] somebody to get their leg back and they would get back together. It was just a very toxic relationship and I’m glad it’s over with,” June added, with hashtags #VillainInYourStory, #NotMyFault and #TakeSomeResponsibility.”