‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Former Georgia Home Goes on Sale for $225,000

“Mama June” Shannon’s former Georgia home has officially hit the market, and it bears a hefty price tag following a recent remodel. According to real estate records obtained by The Blast, nabbing the 3,225 sq. ft. 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom Hampton, Georgia home will set you back $225,000, a fair asking price considering the recent remodeling the home has undergone.

“Newly Renovated — Huge Master with Sitting Area, Double Vanities, Walk-In Shower, and Two Master Closets — Laundry Room Upstairs — Large Secondary Bedrooms — Eat-In Kitchen — Separate Dining, Family and Living Rooms — New Flooring — New HVAC — 5 Bedrooms — Bedroom and Full Bath on the Main Level,” the listing description for the home reads, the outlet reports.

As was previously reported, an unknown buyer purchased the home back in August after Shannon decided to ditch the sprawling house in favor of an RV with boyfriend Geno Doak. Anticipating making a profit, the new owner completely flipped the house, with a source at the time stating that they “gutted the property and changed the entire look inside.”

Featured throughout Shannon’s run on Mama June: From Not to Hot, images from the remodeled pad certainly show some major improvements that the next homeowner will get to enjoy.

Both the living room and bedrooms are now newly carpeted and the carpet in the laminate flooring in the kitchen has been replaced with wood floors. The room also boasts brand new cabinets and countertops. Meanwhile, images showed a fresh paint job throughout the property.

You can see before photos of the home by clicking here and photos of the remodeled home by clicking here.

Shannon had initially purchased the home in 2015 following daughter Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s rise to fame on Toddlers and Tiaras. Shannon nabbed the home for nearly $150,000, though she ultimately made the decision later this year that the property no longer suited her needs.

In August, it was reported that the reality TV star, who is currently in the midst of both legal and family drama, had sold the home and instead moved into an RV with Doak, the controversial boyfriend that her family is hoping she breaks ties with. According to sources, Shannon and Doak were planning to travel the country in the RV, though their plans may be thwarted by their ongoing legal trouble.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Shannon and Doak appeared in an Alabama court for a hearing connected to their March arrests at an Alabama gas station. The duo had been taken into police custody and on suspicion of felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe. Doak had also been charged with domestic violence.