Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Reveals Her Baby’s Sex

Mama June Shannon‘s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is currently expecting her first child, and the 17-year-old revealed in a preview of the second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot that she’ll be having a daughter.

In the clip, Pumpkin bites into a cupcake to find out if she’s having a boy or girl, revealing pink on the inside of the treat. The 17-year-old noted her preference for a daughter before taking a bite.

“I kind of want a girl because, of course, another me, duh!” she says.

“I don’t think you guys are ready for another me,” she adds. “I really don’t.”

Pumpkin added that she’s a little scared to raise a girl because her daughter will eventually want to date, which Pumpkin isn’t too excited about.

“I think [little sister] Alana’s going to flip her s— because, you know, she’s the baby girl of the family, and now she’s not going to be no more,” Pumpkin adds in reference to her 12-year-old sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

While Alana competed in pageants when she was younger, Pumpkin isn’t sure that her own daughter will do the same.

“Pageants are f—ing expensive,” Pumpkin says. “But you know, she is gonna be pretty because look who made her. She might be in a pageant or two.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns in January on WEtv.

Photo Credit: WEtv