‘Mama June’ Shannon Celebrates Pumpkin’s Birthday With Heartfelt Photo of Daughter and Granddaughter

“Mama June” Shannon and her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson celebrated Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s 19th birthday on Jan. 6 with heartfelt photos and videos on Instagram.

Shannon celebrated a busy 2018 for Pumpkin with a gallery, including photos with her 1-year-old daughter, Ella Grace Efrid. In addition to becoming a first-time mother, Pumpkin and her husband Joshua Brandon Efrid, tied the knot in Las Vegas on April 30, 2018. Pumpkin also moved out of her mother’s home and started living on her own with Efrid.

“Well so much has happened this last [year],” Shannon wrote. “[Pumpkin] became a mother and now she’s one [year] and [you are] doing such a great job at it [and you] left the nest to adventure out on your own [and you] have grow up so much [and] today [you] turn 19! Man where has to time gone I just want to wish [you] a very happy bday even though we have to film.”

Shannon also asked her fans to wish Pumpkin a happy birthday.

Honey Boo Boo also shared a tribute to her sister on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos set to The Fray’s “How To Save a Life.”

“So I’m screaming happy 19th birthday to the best sister ever,” Honey Boo Boo, 13, wrote. “Thanks so much for being there for me 25/8 and always just listening to me when I need it most or when I don’t even need it and I’m just talking about stupid stuff ! You have always been by my side and never left me and I know we have are ups and downs and not get along all the time but I love you so much and will always love you even if you do the stupid things and you have know one you will always have me!”

When Honey Boo Boo celebrated her 13th birthday in August, Pumpkin and Shannon shared funnier tributes to the reality TV personality. Pumpkin’s post included a video similar to the one Honey Boo Boo shared for her older sister.

“Happy birthday to my not so little sister [crying emoji]!!!” Pumpkin wrote on Instagram. “You’ve grown into such a wonderful human being!! I’m so proud of how far you’ve come. I can’t believe you are 13 today!! I hope you enjoy your birthday & I promise when you get back home we will celebrate. Happy birthday from me, Ella, & Josh!!”

Last year was also a big year for Shannon, who introduced fans to her boyfriend in Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 2. In November, she proudly showed off the food she cooked for her first Thanksgiving with him.

Shannon, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin now star on WE tv’s From Not to Hot, which tracked Shannon after she took steps to lose weight. Honey Boo Boo also recently competed in the first season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv