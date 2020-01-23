‘Mama June’ Shannon Breaks Her Silence Amid Legal Drama, Offers Message to Estranged Kids

Despite dealing with some ongoing legal drama, “Mama June” Shannon has broken her silence about the impact it’s had on her family. In a heartfelt post to her Instagram, Shannon spoke frankly about how it’s difficult to be separated from her kids. However, she seems to be remaining optimistic about her future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajune) on Jan 23, 2020 at 11:55am PST

“Well decided to get back at it,” the caption began. “I’m not saying I’m perfect as everyday is a struggle [and] some days I just want to disappear [and] even though me [and the] kids aren’t still seeing each other [and] its [been] very hard on all of us but I hope one day that will change as I want them to know I miss [and] love them very much.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was a tumultuous 2019 for Shannon, with the drama beginning in March when she and boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested at an Alabama gas station after an argument. When the police arrived, they were both charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Doak also racked up a charge for domestic violence/harassment.

The arrest came just hours before the new season of her reality series Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“Sorry I’m so late starting tweeting the show but don’t forget to watch the most outrageous moments right now and I will be tweeting and line through both shows let’s get ready to start the season off good,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Despite their apparently contentious relationship, Shannon and Doak continued to see each other, which didn’t appear to make either of their lives any easier. While the two were living above a casino and reportedly gambling away all her money, her young daughter and the rest of her family were left to worry.

The drama even encroached on Shannon’s reality show, where her family held an intervention to try and talk to her about her drug and alcohol problem. Unfortunately, Shannon didn’t seem terribly receptive to the outreach and ended up lashing out at her family as a result.

“Do you not understand that I’m staying with my sister and that’s not by choice?” her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, said with tears in her eyes. “I swear to God, Mama, it’s not by choice.”

Shannon’s 2019 came to an end last month when she and Doak apparently trashed a hotel room in south Atlanta, causing $1,000 worth of damage.