‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Boyfriend Geno Doak Arrested Following Domestic Violence Call

“Mama June” Shannon’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, was arrested for domestic violence at the same time as his girlfriend was taken into custody.

Alabama police took both Shannon and Doak into custody Wednesday after responding to a domestic violence call at a local gas station.

Doak was taken in for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia while the Mama June: From Not to Hot star was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, Entertainment Tonight Canada reports.

Doak has a long history of prior crimes, including burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

The couple’s love story was one of the main storylines of Season 2 of From Not to Hot, when the season ended with Mama June giving Doak an ultimatum: Either propose or it’s over. However, the couple seems to still be together without the big commitment.

News of the arrest broke soon before the premiere of the reality series’ third season. Shannon broke her social media silence, promising to live tweet the premiere and not mentioning the arrest.

Sorry I’m so late starting tweeting the show but don’t forget to watch the most outrageous moments right now and I will be tweeting and line through both shows let’s get ready to start the season off good #mamajune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) March 15, 2019

“Sorry I’m so late starting tweeting the show but don’t forget to watch the most outrageous moments right now and I will be tweeting and line through both shows let’s get ready to start the season off good,” she wrote.

Shannon previously opened up about her intense love for Doak, saying she was anxious to marry him at the time.

“I know people have asked but me and geno r not married are real names are June Shannon and Geno Doak so you can look anywhere as that is public record n yes on the show it was real when I gave him the ultimatum our show is not scripted we bring the real back into reality,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram in September.

She said at the time that Doak “is the person I’ve overthought about wanting to spend the rest of my life with because he makes not just me but the girls happy too and that’s what matters the most so hopefully one day he will give me the commitment I am looking for and wanting for quite some time or at least put some kind of ring on it.”

She added: “Yes I know it is a shocker with him being almost 43 years old but I know he is scared to take the next step in our relationship but hopefully he will come around because I honestly do love him with all of my heart and totally in love with him and I’m happy with him as we are together 24/7,” said Shannon, adding the hashtags “oldie but good,” hoping for more,” maybe [one] day, and “true love.”

No details were immediately revealed of if the couple is still together following the incident, or what sparked the argument that led to the police being called to the gas station.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.