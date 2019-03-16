‘Mama June’ Shannon Admits to Having Her ‘Hands Full’ in First Tweets Since Arrest

“Mama June” Shannon apologized to her fans for being too busy to tweet amid her recent arrest for drug possession.

Ahead of Friday’s Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 3 premiere, the reality television star took to Twitter to promise her fans she would live-tweet the episodes, while not mentioning she and boyfriend Geno Doak’s arrests earlier this week.

“Sorry I’m so late starting tweeting the show but don’t forget to watch the most outrageous moments right now and I will be tweeting and line through both shows let’s get ready to start the season off good,” she wrote, breaking her Twitter silence since the end of February.

Sorry I’m so late starting tweeting the show but don’t forget to watch the most outrageous moments right now and I will be tweeting and line through both shows let’s get ready to start the season off good #mamajune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) March 15, 2019

The television personality later went through the most outrageous moments from the upcoming season.

“I have to say I have to agree with Josh being crazy and immature between him n geno me n the girls have our hands full,” she wrote.

Minutes later she added: “I have to agree with Alana this next season coming up is going to be outrageous and I must watch but I think a lot of people will be able to relate to everything that happens.”

She mentioned Geno just before the Season 3 premiere, writing: “And yes the most outrageous moment is me getting genp (sic) to possibly marry me so we’re going to see what happens this season so let’s get to watching now.”

And yes the most outrageous moment is me getting genp to possibly marry me so we’re going to see what happens this season so let’s get to watching now #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) March 16, 2019

Shannon made headlines, along with boyfriend Geno Doak, after they were both arrested following a domestic violence incident in Alabama on Wednesday.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star was taken into custody for felony possession one of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Doak was also arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, while also for domestic violence/harassment.

It was not immediately revealed what caused the rift between the couple, though it appears that they are still together.

Shannon and Doak’s relationship has been a major part of the WE tv series, with the Season 2 finale featuring Shannon giving her beau an ultimatum about their engagement. A preview for the third season saw the couple having an explosive fight.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.