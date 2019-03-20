Mama June: Police Detail Her Time in Jail With Boyfriend Geno Doak

Following Mama June’s recent crack cocaine arrest, police have now detailed her time in jail with boyfriend Geno Doak.

According to WSFA News in Alabama, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson told reporters that Mama June Shannon was “cordial,” and added that authorities did not have any issues with her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He went on to reveal that even though their arrests were related to a domestic altercation, Shannon and Doak displayed compassionate attitudes toward one another while they were being processed.

“They were acting so loving while they were here [at jail],” Brunson said, “but out there, they did have a domestic.”

Regarding the high profile nature of Shannon’s arrest, Brunson said that the Sherriff’s Station encountered a surprising number of calls form media outlets.

“I never imagined we would get so many phone calls from so many different people about them,” he said. “Me, myself, I wasn’t too familiar with Mama June and all, you know the whole TV series… but somebody recognized them right away.”

“We followed our rules and our guidelines,” Brunson went on to explain, “and they were treated the same as anybody else when they come to the Macon County Jail.”

Shannon and Doak were arrested on Wednesday after police responded to a call at an Alabama gas station where the two were carrying out a domestic dispute.

Upon their arrival, Police arrested Shannon for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Doak was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and domestic violence/harassment.

Additionally, TMZ shared clips from a recording of a conversation that Shannon had with a tow truck driver when she went to claim her vehicle. During that discussion she stated that Doak was arrested for a DUI, but that appears to be false.

“I’m being straight-up, he goddamn, it’s a DUI, dude,” she said. “We were sitting in the damn parking lot and goddamn cop car came behind, and goddamn they came and got us. And goddamn, they detained me because, goddamn, I didn’t have no damn license. First they couldn’t prove who the f— I was.”

“I did (try to tell them who I was), because my car, goddamn and whatever. And they goddamn, they had to pull him, you know how that s— goes. They detained every m—er in the goddamn car,” she went on to say.

The newest season of Mama June: From Not to Hot recently premiered, but TLC does not appear to have commented on Shannon’s arrest.