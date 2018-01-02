Mama June Finds New Love: ‘He’s My Rock and My Best Friend’

Mama June recently lost 300 pounds, and now she’s picked up a new man who she says is her “rock” and “best friend.”

In a new interview, Mama June (real name June Shannon), said, “He’s my rock and my best friend. We’re together 24 hours a day. I mean it’s kind of weird that we don’t really have to do anything.“

“We can just chill at the house, or chill with the kids, or just go to the store. I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him,” she continued, as reported by Page Six.

Shannon also added that her new man “had no idea who I was” when they first met, but, coincidentally, his kids did. “And that’s what I like about it. We grew up in the same town but didn’t know one another. He doesn’t care about me being famous, or anything about it. He’s having fun with it,” Shannon said.

Additionally, she added that falling into a new relationship was much tougher than she thought it would be, after her and her girls being burned by so many failed beaus in the past.

“It’s just been me and the girls for so long, and we’ve been though a lot,” she said. “It’s hard to be able to trust somebody, and it was a lot of walls that he had to break down with me and the girls, honestly.”

While there is no specific identification of Mama June’s new boyfriend presumably it will be revels when the second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres on Jan. 12.