Mama June’s Neighbors Furious, Speak out About What’s Happening at Her House

“Mama June” Shannon’s Hampton, Georgia neighbors are speaking out and have reportedly contacted the Homeowners Association (HOA) about the deteriorating condition of the reality TV star’s home. Sources told TMZ that the home, the condition of which has continually gotten worse amid Shannon’s current months-long drama with boyfriend Geno Doak, is giving the neighborhood a bad reputation.

Among the concerning features now present is a large dump truck that has been sitting in the driveway for at least a week, something that is accompanied by multiple trash bins that are filled to the brim. There is also trash scattered across the ground.

A window of the home is also boarded up, which neighbors claim makes it appear as though it is abandoned, and an AC unit mounted on a window is a direct violation of the HOA.

Additionally, a large dent on the garage door has not yet been fixed after Doak crashed his SUV into it back in mid-June. At the time of the incident, witnesses reported that Doak had appeared intoxicated, as he was seen stumbling around, and had been speeding down the street before he pulled into the driveway and crashed into the closed garage door. He then allegedly began honking the car’s horn for Shannon to come out to help him.

The complaints come just days after reports surfaced that Shannon and her boyfriend were listing her belongings online, with potential customers who have been to the home claiming to have seen what looked like needles or syringes in one of the home’s bedrooms.

Currently, Shannon and Doak appear to be the only ones living in the home. Her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, has been staying with her older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, who has been acting as her “de facto guardian” since March. Thompon refuses to move back in with her mother until she cuts ties with Doak.

Shannon’s daughters chose to distance themselves following her March arrest at an Alabama gas station. Shannon was arrested for felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe, while Doak, in addition to charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, was also charged with domestic violence.

In May, Shannon’s family staged an intervention at her sister’s home in the hopes of encouraging her to seek help, though it was reportedly ineffective.