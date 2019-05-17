Mama June Spotted Looking Disheveled in Alabama Casino, Reportedly Living There

“Mama June” Shannon has been spending a lot of time at an Alabama casino as of late — so much time, in fact, that the reality TV star has reportedly been living there.

TMZ reports that the Mama June: From Not to Hot star told a fellow gambler at the Wind Creek casino in Montgomery, Alabama that she lives there and has been staying on the property for the past few months.

Shannon, 39, reportedly also spoke with boyfriend Geno Doak on the casino floor a few times.

It’s the third time Shannon was spotted at an Alabama casino (and the second time at Wind Creek) since her arrest in March for possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe. Doak, meanwhile, was arrested for domestic violence as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The arrest at an Alabama gas station occurred just days before the Season 3 premiere of From Not to Hot this spring, when Doak allegedly threatened to kill Shannon and a concerned bystander called police. Doak admitted to having a needle in his possession when asked by police, which prompted authorities to search the vehicle, which Shannon claimed belonged to her, and found crack cocaine.

Even though Doak was ordered by a court to stay away from Shannon in the aftermath of the arrest, she filed a motion asking for the protective order to be lifted, saying that he helps her deal with her partial blindness and that despite the incident, is “very loving toward her kids.”

The casino spotting comes about a week after Shannon and Doak’s lawyer, George B. Bulls II, removed himself from their case after he said he could not get in contact with them. Bulls claimed that since their arrest, he had reached out to them multiple times in vain, which he claimed was them failing to comply with the attorney/client agreement.

In a preview for Not to Hot last week, Shannon had a mental and physical breakdown amid allegations that Doak was cheating on her.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.