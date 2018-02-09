Mama June Fears Her Life Is ‘Spiraling out of Control’

Mama June Shannon may have shed 300 pounds, but the transformation hasn’t made her life an easy road.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot personality opens up to boyfriend Geno Doak in Friday’s episode of the WE tv series, confiding in him all her fears and worries.

“I just feel like my life is spiraling out of control,” June said after telling Doak about issues with her eyes. “It’s like everything’s going wrong.”

Of those major concerns, the 38-year-old mom listed her daughter Pumpkin, her upcoming adult beauty pageant and daughter Alana.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon recently told her mom on From Not to Hot she was expecting her first child at 17, and while June has spent major air time worrying, Pumpkin gave birth to a healthy baby girl in December.

The matriarch has also been worried about her 12-year-old daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, whose father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, is looking to have a stronger relationship with her. Previously, a mediation lawyer ordered that Sugar Bear and Alana should have twice-weekly phone calls and work to build a father-daughter relationship.

June said Sugar Bear’s intentions are good, “but in the back of my mind, how long is gonna last?”

“What good can come out of worrying about Sugar Bear or what he does? Nothing, you can’t change anything,” Doak preached, hoping to calm his girlfriend down.

But in a solo confession session, June admitted that the real source of her worry is Sugar Bear’s history to bail when things get difficult.

“Alana may want a relationship with her father, and I can get that because I didn’t have my father in my life,” June admitted. “But honestly, in this situation, I feel like I know best, and I wanna be able to protect her.”

In a previous episode, June worried that her ex-husband Sugar Bear would build a relationship with Alana, only to get her hopes up later when he was not such a present figure in her life.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.