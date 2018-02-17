Mama June Speaks out About Her Eyesight Following Hospitalization

After a frightening ordeal revealing “Mama June” Shannon had lost sight in both eyes, the 38-year-old reality TV personality is speaking out about the “really scary” moment.

In a series of tweets posted to Twitter Friday evening, Shannon live-tweeted with fans while watching the most recent episode of her WE tv series, Mama June: From Hot to Not that chronicled her sudden hospitalization.

“Everyone knows I went blind in my right eye during filming Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” she wrote of the situation that occurred four years ago. “Hopefully I will not lose my vision completely, this is really scary.”

Shannon goes on to write that it was “scary” because she had been told she was going blind years ago and now it was becoming a new reality.

In the episode, Shannon wakes up to sheer and utter blindness, telling the cameras that her sight in recent years had “gotten worse.”

“I can’t see a thing,” she said. “And I’m scared.“

The mother of four went on to reveal via her official Twitter that the same doctor who did her retina surgery did Pumpkin’s.

Shannon admitted that the idea of losing her vision was an alarming one.

“For anyone who knows me, losing my vision would mean losing some of my independency and it really scares me,” she wrote.

While Shannon underwent the surgery successfully, she still has fears about the episode returning since there is a 50% chance she will not regain her eyesight.

“Like I said, I was told that I was going to go blind years ago and now this is scary I could go completely blind for the rest of my life I thought I was going to be okay with it but now I don’t know if I am,” she tweeted.

In the episode, Shannon’s boyfriend Geno is by her side, along with daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo.” While she will take time to recover, Shannon uses the opportunity to reconnect with daughter Lauryn aka “Pumpkin,” who was at the time of filming, expecting a child with boyfriend Josh Efird at the time.

As this all happens though, one of Shannon’s main concerns was regaining her vision in order to see Pumpkin’s soon-to-be-born child.

“I may not be able to see Pumpkin’s baby,” she says.

In a preview for the next episode of the WE tv reality series, that concern increases as Shannon is shown at Pumpkin’s ultrasound appointment, and cannot see the ultrasound of her unborn grandchild.

She then appears to break down in tears.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

