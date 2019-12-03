Mama June Fans Concerned After Thanksgiving Sighting

Fan concern for “Mama June” Shannon is only growing after the former reality TV star was spotted appearing “disheveled” just ahead of Thanksgiving. After TMZ shared a photo of Shannon in McDonough, Georgia, citing sources who said she was with her controversial boyfriend Geno Doak, fans began to express their concern for the star on social media.

Mama June Pulls Out Cash At ATM, No Sign of Family https://t.co/I8XXu0iDkR — TMZ (@TMZ) December 1, 2019

The image, showing Shannon outside of a convenience store in a black sweatsuit and a red T-shirt with her hair arranged in a messy bun, immediately sparked widespread worry regarding the state of Shannon’s relationship with her daughters as well as her history with drug abuse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hopefully she gets some help,” one person commented on PopCulture.com’s Facebook post.

“Sad scenario!” another wrote. “Poor honey boo boo.”

“IT’S A CRYING SHAME THAT SHE HAS LET THAT GUY AND DRUGS DESTROY HER,” commented a third. “MAYBE ONE DAY SHE WILL WAKE UP CLEAN HERSELF UP AND GO HOME TO HER FAMILY…”

“Get your life together lady for you Daughters,” added another.

“I i pray for her to see she has a issue gets help for her self and her kids and get away from that man,” a fifth wrote.

Concern over Shannon’s wellbeing has been the topic of discussion among her fans for some time now. In March, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star and Doak were arrested together for felony drug possession in Alabama. Police were called to a gas station over an apparent domestic dispute between the two and had discovered crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia during a search of their vehicle.

In September, Shannon was found by a grand jury to have possessed cocaine “with intent to use in inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body” as well as illegal drug paraphernalia in the form of a pipe.

Both Shannon and Doak pleaded not guilty to their respective charges in October.

In the midst of her drug addiction, her family has reportedly staged several interventions in an attempt to get Shannon away from Doak and into the hands of professional help, though she has refused each time.

As a result, her daughter, Alana “Hony Boo Boo” Thompson, has cut ties with her mother and now lives with her older sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. Thompson reportedly refuses to return to her mother’s care until Doak is out of the picture.