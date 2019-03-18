Mama June Possibly Facing Prison Time for Crack Cocaine Arrest

Mama June Shannon is facing serious time in prison on drug charges after being arrested last week alongside boyfriend Geno Doak.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 39, was arrested Wednesday at a Macon County, Alabama gas station after an alleged domestic incident between her and her boyfriend.

While police were searching the couple, they allege to have found crack cocaine on Shannon, as well as paraphernalia showing evidence of crack cocaine residue, The Blast reported Monday, for which she was officially charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Shannon could face up to a year in jail for the felony drug charge, the outlet continued, although a date for her arraignment has yet to be set.

Doak, meanwhile, was booked under allegations of domestic violence and harassment, as well as felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

TMZ reported over the weekend that when police arrived at the gas station, Shannon and Doak were still engaged in a fight, during which he threatened to kill her.

While being placed under arrest, Doak allegedly admitted to having a needle on his person, telling the officer not to reach inside his pocket, saying, “I don’t want you to get sticked or nothing.”

Police subsequently searched the SUV Shannon claimed belonged to her, finding white powder she allegedly admitted was crack cocaine.

Despite the arrest and an order from the police for Doak to stay away from his girlfriend, the two were spotted hitting up a casino over the weekend.

Just hours after the arrest, a new season of Mama June: From Hot to Not premiered, during which Shannon feared she was pregnant with Doak’s child.

“I think I’m pregnant. I don’t think Geno and his promise ring meant for stuff to happen. I mean, hello! We already have eight kids between us,” Shannon said. “We’re trying to work through things and now, how are we going to handle this one?”

While it’s unclear how Shannon’s concerns about the unplanned pregnancy play out, in previews for this week’s episode, daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon can be seen telling her husband, “Mama kicked us out because she’s pregnant.”

“If I’m pregnant, he better get his s— together,” Shannon is heard saying in another scene.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Photo credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images