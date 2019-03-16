‘Mama June’ Shannon Breaks Down Drug Arrest in Leaked Audio

“Mama June” Shannon told a wildly different account of recent arrest while trying to get her car released from impound.

TMZ has posted leaked audio of the WE tv personality, downplaying her arrest for felony possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) and drug paraphernalia (a glass pipe and needle). In the audio, Shannon sounds fairly manic, often not making full thoughts and interjecting the word “goddamn” numerous times.

After the incident, Shannon went to get her truck while boyfriend Geno Doak was in jail. Doak was arrested during the run-in for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She first explains to the tow trucker driver that neither she nor Doak have their licenses or other information due to the IDs being lost.

“He don’t have his license on him. He lost it yesterday somewhere,” Shannon says. “We don’t know f—ing where. … My credit card’s missing, everything.”

The impound lot representative asks if the materials were stolen, to which she replies, “No, no, no, no, no, he was drunk, goddamn. It was misplaced. We’ll find it.”

The representative then inquires about what exactly went down between the couple and law enforcement. The Mama June: From Not to Hot personality’s claims about the incident differ in many ways from what officers reported. She says the pair was not fighting before the officers arrived and Doak was arrested for DUI.

“I’m being straight-up, he goddamn, it’s a DUI, dude,” Shannon says. “We were sitting in the damn parking lot and goddamn cop car came behind, and goddamn they came and got us. And goddamn, they detained me because, goddamn, I didn’t have no damn license. First they couldn’t prove who the f— I was.”

She adds, “I did (try to tell them who I was), because my car, goddamn and whatever. And they goddamn, they had to pull him, you know how that s— goes. They detained every m—er in the goddamn car.”

Shannon then explains why their car was apparently “trashed” when the tow trucker driver retrieved it. The mess was apparently from the officers’ search of the vehicle, but she claimed nothing was found inside.

“Because the point of the matter is, goddamn, they goddamn, I don’t know what the f— they thought,” she says. “They, goddamn, they eventually tore that m—er to hell and back. And I said, ‘Look I don’t know what the f— y’all got going on here and goddamn…’”

She adds, “I couldn’t even goddamn do anything, dude. I couldn’t do nothing.”

Despite Shannon’s story, police say that she owned up to possessing crack cocaine during the incident. She took responsibility for “a green pill bottle containing a white controlled substance” in the glove compartment, later identifying it as crack cocaine. Officers also discovered a needle in the truck’s floorboard and a glass pipe with white residue in the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum’s pocket.

Doak apparently had a needle in his pocket, telling officers to be careful when searching him because he did not want them “to get sticked or nothing.”

Shannon has not publicly acknowledged the run-in with the law as of press time.

Photo Credit: WE tv