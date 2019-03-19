Mama June’s Boyfriend Geno Doak Reportedly Threatened to Kill Her During Arrest

Geno Doak, the boyfriend of reality star “Mama June” Shannon, reportedly threatened to kill her during the domestic dispute that led to her arrest according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The revelation gives more insight on Mama June’s arrest at an Alabama gas station on felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, with later reports indicating that crack cocaine was involved. The reality star reportedly faces one-year in jail from the charges.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But even more troubling for June is her continued relationship with Doak. According to TMZ, her family blames him for her arrest and claims he has been an “awful influence” since the two began dating three years prior.

The domestic dispute that brought police to the scene helps to support these claims. TMZ reports that Doak allegedly threatened to kill Shannon during the incident at the gas station. He was placed under arrest once police arrived at the gas station and admitted to having a needle in his possession. Mama June then told authorities that the SUV the pair were sitting in belonged to her and anything found in the inside was her property.

“After a search, cops discovered another needle, a white powdery substance — which June allegedly said was crack cocaine — and a pipe,” TMZ added after receiving the report, noting that Mama June also had $1,340 in her bra.

Doak has a long list of prior run-ins with the law, including an arrest for burglary, theft, and damage to property. He has also previously spent time behind bars according to TMZ.

Despite the arrest and a court order against Doak to stay away from June, the couple was spotted at a Wetumpka, Alabama casino on Saturday night.

Mama June was caught discussing the incident and arrest in leaked audio, sharing details that stood contrary to the official police report.

“I’m being straight-up, he goddamn, it’s a DUI dude,” Shannon said in the leaked audio. “We were sitting in the damn parking lot and the goddamn cop car came behind, and goddamn they came and got us. And goddamn, they detained me because, goddamn, I didn’t have no damn license. First they couldn’t prove who the f— I was.”

She then continued to say that they “detained every m—er in the goddamn car” before claiming that police didn’t find anything in the vehicle.

Shannon has not addressed the arrest or charges publicly yet but has tweeted since then. Her relationship with Doak has been a major part of Mama June: From Not to Hot on We TV. It is unknown if any of their current situations will appear on the show or if it will affect its future on the network.

According to TMZ, Shannon’s family feels she is “putting herself at risk” by being with Doak. They also feel that 13-year-old Alana, better known as Honey Boo Boo, is living in an unsafe environment.