Mama June Attempts to Marry at Daughter’s Wedding Reception

Mama June Shannon’s daughter Pumpkin isn’t the only one who was hearing wedding bells in Las Vegas during Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

In fact, Mama June was so inspired by her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and son-in-law Josh Efird’s wedding ceremony that she may have gotten a little carried away with her own plans with boyfriend Geno Doak. In the middle of Pumpkin and Josh’s ceremony, when the Elvis impersonator minister asked if there was anything anyone would “like to add,” June stood up and said that she “would like to get married” too.

The shock on faces around the room was nothing compared to Geno’s, to whom June proposed a few episodes back. Despite the proposal, Geno never accepted June’s offer, so fans knew they were in for an awkward confrontation when June suggested marriage again.

But luckily for Geno, June knew her boundaries — or at least she seemed to. She pulled back in her next breath, saying that “Today is about Pumpkin and Josh,” much to Geno’s relief. But later, the Elvis impersonator minister showed up at the wedding reception to hold a surprise wedding ceremony for the mother of the bride and her reluctant boyfriend, who happened to be furious at the turn of events.

“I asked you before, slow down,” Geno said. “Please stop. Don’t do this s—.” He added that June shouldn’t have “f—ing booked” the wedding in the first place.

June hastily apologized. “Look I’m really sorry about tonight, I got caught up in the wedding and forgot to cancel,” she said to him. “I shouldn’t have done that okay?”

While June was a little embarrassed over the way things played out, she admitted that she was a little happy they were finally having a conversation about their future. She explained that if they weren’t moving toward marriage then she would have to “walk away.”

“That’s f—ed up,” Geno replied. “That’s really f—ed up.”

He told the cameras in a confessional that the Sin City wedding bash, which June promised Pumpkin she’d pay for since she was there on business anyway, was “not my cup of tea if you know what I mean.” He said he attended the party because he knew June wanted him there to be her support — but that didn’t stop him from leaving in the middle of it, saying that he “needed a break,” only to never return to the reception.

“Don’t get me wrong, I mean, June looks amazing, but red carpets, fancy drinks, and everybody getting all gussied up? That ain’t for me. I’ll take a beer and a recliner watching the game over this any day, man,” Geno said in his confessional.

“There better not be a lot of these shindigs in my future,” he added.

When June realized Geno wasn’t coming back to the reception, she was fuming. “Geno knows how important this party is for me tonight and how important this event is,” she said in a confessional, later flopping her interview with a big publication thanks to her mind being elsewhere.

The next day, June discovered that Geno had been “gambling” when he left the party, although Geno did not tell her that he had been with Jennifer, who seemed concerned about June’s feelings about Geno leaving the party.

“The June I know would have raised hell if her boyfriend would have left an important event like that,” Jennifer said in a confessional. “Hmm, I wonder what’s up?”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.