Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd Dish on Their Mutual ‘Obsession’ in Cheeky Anniversary Posts

Five months after tying the knot, Dancing With the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are still going hot and heavy. The two posted gushing (and a little sexy) photo tributes to each other Tuesday for their anniversary.

Under a slideshow of Chmerkovskiy and his bride stealing a candid kiss on the city street, he penned an emotional note to his partner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My queen, my partner, my advisor, love and my friend, my wife and the most important part of my life,” he began the sexy note. “December 5th is my favorite day of the year and if we are any more public with our obsession we’d get arrested…. which I would gladly do with you, every day, for the rest of my life. P.S. I love you #MyFavoriteOfAllTime #HappyAnniversary.”

Murgatroyd wasn’t one to let her husband and dance partner do all the gushing.

Under a paparazzi shot of the couple getting handsy mid-kiss, she wrote a similarly heartfelt caption.

“To my forever young, forever ambitious go-getter husband @maksimc…I love you and it’s imperative that you know how much I appreciate you, for you, and life is always better with you in it,” she wrote. “I hope we are this public with our obsession for each other for the rest of our lives! Lol Happy Anniversary.”

She also included a photo of the couple’s son Shai, who was born in December 2016.

“And to my now 11-month-old (as of yesterday) baby boy Shai, stop growing up…I want to savor every single moment with you. Every decision I make and every thought I have is made with you in mid. My boys, I love you.”

The two recently announced they were going on tour with Maksim’s brother Val Chmerkovskiy, also a dancer on the ABC show. This will be Murgatroyd’s first time dancing on the brothers’ tour, which begins in 2018.

“Having shared the stage with Val was a ridiculous experience. There’s nothing better than doing it with your family,” Chmerkovskiy said. “Bringing Peta on just makes that much more sense. I also can’t wait to tour with my family and just be on the bus with the little baby Shai and have him be part of this as well.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @getwedsoon