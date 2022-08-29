Major WE tv Show Could Be Canceled, Stars Are Divorcing

With rapper Waka Flocka and his longtime love Tammy Rivera splitting, the future of their WE tv reality series is reportedly in jeopardy. The show is currently in its third season and chronicles their separation heading toward divorce, and the impact it has on their teenage daughter and immediate family members. The couple has split previously due to Waka's infidelity, but have always found their way back to one another. But Rivera insists this time, she's for real. Now fans are wondering how the show will move forward without being a couple on a reality show centered around their marriage.

According to Distracitify, Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka has yet to be renewed for Season 4. Season 3 began airing on Aug. 18, 2022. The report notes that Season 1 ended on April 16, 2020, and followed up with Season 2 on March 18, 2021. If there is a Season 4, it will likely see a premiere date between July 2023 and September 2023. They insist their uncoupling is amicable, but the season is already showing signs of contention.

Throughout Season 3, viewers see how Rivera and Waka have been navigating co-parenting. Some family members, like their teenage daughter, are indifferent to the split. Others are heartbroken. Rivera and Waka say they simply grew apart. The show airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on WeTV.

When speaking with It's Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast, the rapper opened up about the breakup, saying they remain on good terms and refuse to allow their split to become a messy one. "That's my best friend, that's my dawg," Waka said when asked about their relationship. "People want it to be all kind of fighting and hating — hell nah, we just grown! Like, why is it that when people evolve for the better, why do it gotta be something attached to it that's slimy as spit?

He added that it's disheartening to see some of the negative comments from fans. "It's disgusting when you see some people like, 'You're glowing, girl. Fuck him!' Or 'Fuck her, Waka. She ain't shit!' Why it gotta be so nasty when we ain't nasty? It's love, though. Me and Tammy stamped," he said.