Major Update on Reality TV Star and Girlfriend's Death: Latest on Investigation Into Daniel Duffield and Lauren Evans

Police announced they were not looking for anyone else related to the case.

Law enforcement officials have announced they are no longer seeking additional suspects in connection with the deaths of Daniel Duffield, a 24-year-old paramedic who gained fame on a reality TV show, and Lauren Evans, his 22-year-old girlfriend. The couple's bodies were discovered at a residence in Hednesford, Cannock, Staffordshire, England, on Tuesday afternoon, initially prompting a double homicide inquiry.

Staffordshire Police have now revealed that post-mortem examinations have been conducted, though the precise causes of death will be determined at a future inquest, Sky News reported. Authorities are currently compiling a dossier for the coroners, while specialized officers provide support to the bereaved families.

Duffield, a Cannock native, had recently gained public recognition through his appearances on the Channel 4 documentary series 999: On The Frontline, which offers viewers an inside look at the demanding work of ambulance crews. His girlfriend, Evans, hailed from Bridgend in South Wales and recently completed her mental health nursing studies at Swansea University.

The discovery was made around 12:30 PM on Tuesday when emergency services were alerted to the property. The community has been left reeling from the news, with many expressing disbelief and sorrow over the loss of two young lives.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison recently addressed the public. "This incident has understandably devastated the families and loved ones of those involved," she stated, per the outlet. "We'd like to reiterate that the families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this tragic time. Please respect that.

"And again, we'd like to remind you that speculation is unhelpful and hurtful to the families – and can hinder our investigation. I'd like to thank everyone who has given us information. We expect the scene to be released once we've finished all of our investigative work and forensic examination."

The case has also progressed unexpectedly, with Staffordshire and South Wales Police referring themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). This action was prompted by "recent" and "previous" police interactions prior to the deaths, raising questions about the events leading up to the tragedy.

Duffield's colleagues and friends have been particularly vocal in their grief. Ellie, his co-worker who appeared alongside him in the Channel 4 documentary, shared a poignant tribute on social media. She revealed that she had spoken to Duffield merely an hour before his death was discovered.

In her Instagram post, Ellie wrote: "Never in a million years did I think I'd have to sit and write this and yet I'm still trying to come to terms with it, but I just want to express how special you was to me, not only my best friend at work and the best crewmate but one of my best friends who had a massive impact on day to day life."

The West Midlands Ambulance Service, where Duffield was employed, also expressed their condolences. Richard Barratt, a senior operations manager, praised Duffield's dedication to his profession, stating, "I hope Daniel's family can take some comfort from the hundreds of patients he helped through his time as a paramedic."

Evans, described by neighbors as a "very friendly" and "lovely girl," had reportedly relocated to Staffordshire in the previous year. The couple's relationship was relatively new, with Duffield sharing a photo of them enjoying a "Friday fun date night" at a bowling alley just two weeks before their untimely deaths.

Ashley Gutteridge, a former classmate of Duffield's, emphasized the need for increased awareness and support, stating per Daily Mail, "People need to be aware of men's mental health and understand the consequences of what can happen. I especially think those working in emergency services need more support."