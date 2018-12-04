‘MAFS: Honeymoon Island’ Stars Chris and Jada Take Major Step in Their Relationship in Exclusive Clip

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island couple Chris Perry and Jada Rashawn are taking a huge step ahead of Decision Day.

In an exclusive clip of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), Perry is disappointed that his family isn’t available to visit the island and meet Rashawn ahead of the couple’s big decision, but combating the loneliness by video chatting his young daughter, Bella.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m video chatting with my daughter, and I’m so excited, because I get to see her chunky face,” he says in the clip. “I know Pastor Cal said he reached out to all the families and not every family would be able to make it. And I understand it, but it still makes me miss my family.”

Bringing Rashawn into the equation is totally new for the single dad, who explains, “I’ve never brought another woman around to meet my daughter, because I’m very picky with the type of women I bring around in general, so to actually meet my daughter is a huge step in our relationship.”

But the woman who could be his wife is happy to step in and bond with her possible future stepdaughter, saying after a sweet conversation with the child, “Chris’ daughter is so beautiful. She looks just like Chris; she’s like his little mini me, has the cutest little cheeks, and it just makes me want to meet her in person now even more.”

Will the couple be able to make their romance work outside of Honeymoon Island? Prior to the series premiere, Dr. Jessica Griffin talked with PopCulture.com exclusively about how the couples formed on the reality series have more than just hook-ups in mind while bonding on the island.

“All of the people who are coming to Honeymoon Island have stated and emphasized that they are looking for love and not just something short term,” she explained. “This is not hook-up island. It’s really not supposed to be hook-up island. It’s really people who have the intention of wanting to find that lifelong person, the person they want to marry and be with longterm.”

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 11 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime