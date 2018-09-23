Mackenzie McKee Slams 'Teen Mom OG,' Says Mom's Cancer 'Wasn’t the Story' MTV Wanted

Former 16 and Pregnant star Mackenzie McKee is slamming Teen Mom OG after being "done dirty" during the show's process of casting a replacement for Farrah Abraham.

MTV decided to cast Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd in the new season of the reality show, premiering Monday, Oct. 1, after reportedly considering McKee to fill the hole left by Abraham's departure due to her work in the adult entertainment industry.

On Sept. 6, McKee hinted at her displeasure with the network, tweeting, "I've been done real dirty this year let's just say that."

I’ve been done real dirty this year let’s just say that.... — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) September 6, 2018

Sunday, she opened up to Radar about the full story, saying MTV was not interested in showcasing her story or that of her mom Angie, who is currently battling Stage IV brain and lung cancer.

"It's obvious what is going on right now and that's OK, I have nothing bad to say about anyone," she said. "I am happy for them all. These girls have a great opportunity and I hope they use it in a positive way."

She said it was a shame that her "passionate" and "touching story" won't get to be told on Teen Mom, however.

"Many out there have loved ones dealing with cancer and through my mom, I wanted to inspire those people out there to go out and live your best life, even if you're told you have 4-12 months," she explained. "Some way, somehow, I will make sure she doesn't leave this earth without inspiring the world. Unfortunately, it's just not a story MTV is interested in."

McKee added that she isn't upset her story "was not what they were looking for," and has hope that in some way, she and her mom will be able to get the word out about what they've been through in their lifetime to people whom it might help.

"I went through dark days and I am a suicide attempt survivor," she said. "When I got through mental illness, I knew I was called to share my story. So maybe on another platform I can help others. I'm going to keep shining and focus on my mom and fitness journey. 2018 has been as s—y as it gets for me, but I'm strong and I will get through it."

A new season of Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET

Photo credit: Instagram/Mackenzie McKee