Mackenzie McKee’s Daughter Honors ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Late Mom Angie With Touching Gesture

Mackenzie McKee’s family is keeping late mom Angie Douthit with them in their heart after the Teen Mom star’s mother passed away Monday after a lengthy battle with cancer. After breaking the devastating news of her passing Tuesday, McKee revealed she and her father decided to honor Douthit’s wishes to see her grandchildren — McKee’s son Gannon, 8, and daughter Jaxie, 5, — perform in their Christmas program.

“Mom was so excited to go watch the kids in their Christmas program,” McKee wrote alongside a photo of th family smiling with the happy performers.

She also revealed Jaxie’s decision to honor her late grandmother by wearing one of the hats she would wear while undergoing chemotherapy treatment. “It has been a long exhausting week but we somehow made it to the concert and Jaxie was so happy to wear one of her chemo hats. Her favorite,” McKee added.

Tuesday, Douthit’s family broke the news that she had died on Instagram, sharing photos of her crossing the finish line of the many races she ran in her lifetime with a selection from 1 Corinthians 11:1.

“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race,” they wrote in part. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

McKee also paid tribute to her mom on Instagram, writing, “Momma [Angie Douthit] has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she [won]. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact.”

She continued, “Your entire life you never [wasted] a chance to let the world know Gods love. When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with ‘it’s not me, it’s God.’”

Ending with a message to her mother, the MTV personality wrote, “Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. [I don’t know] what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you.”

Photo credit: MTV