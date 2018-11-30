Mackenzie Edwards Concerns Fans With Cryptic Message After ‘Teen Mom OG’ Husband Ryan Leaves Rehab

Mackenzie Standifer shared a particularly cryptic message on Instagram Wednesday, days after her husband, Ryan Edwards, was released from rehab.

The Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram Story to share a message about “rising up.”

“You can rise up from anything. You can completely recreate yourself. Nothing is permanent,” the quote read. “You’re not stuck. You have choices. You can think new thoughts. You can learn something new. You can create new habits. All that matters is that you decide today and never look back.”

“Still I rise,” she captioned it.

The post came just days after Edwards completed his second stint in rehab. Standifer and the couple’s 1-month-old son, Jagger, traveled on Thanksgiving to pick up Edwards from the Alabama treatment facility, according to Radar.

“She left early in the morning on Thanksgiving and missed dinner with our family,” a source close to the couple told Radar. “She flew with the baby to get Ryan. They’re back home now.”

The source said that Standifer is prepared to leave her husband if he can’t stay sober. “If he relapses again, she’s going to file for divorce. She’s serious. She doesn’t want to continue to be with someone who doesn’t help himself.”

With Edwards in rehab, he missed the birth of their son, but Standifer said on Teen Mom OG that she was not angry. “If I did not love Ryan, I would call him the most selfish a—hole for missing this, but this is a drop in this baby’s life, and if he’s gonna miss him being born and be healthy forever, I mean, what more could I ask for?”

The couple previously announced they would not be filming with MTV after the latest season. However, fans will recall that Standifer has appeared on the ongoing season to discuss Edwards’ addiction. It’s not clear if the two plan on returning to the series now that Edwards is out of rehab.

“They’re unsure about if he’ll actually film,” the source said. “She wants their image to be better than what the show has portrayed in the past.”

Edwards’ rehab program was at a 90-day “intensive rehab facility” after he was initially treated for 23 days in a 30-day program last year.

The second stint followed two arrests for violating his probation for 2017 heroin possession conviction — one arrest in March and one in July. His ex, Maci Bookout, was granted a protection order against him after he allegedly threatened to shoot her husband, Taylor McKinney, and the rest of their family. Edwards and Bookout share 10-year-old son Bentley.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.