Maci Bookout Accused of Putting Kids in Danger in ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season Premiere

A small detail in the Teen Mom OG premiere is getting MTV cast member Maci Bookout in major trouble with fans.

The 26-year-old is generally heralded as a good mom to her 8-year-old son Bentley and 2-year-old daughter Jayde, but during Monday’s premiere fans noticed in one scene that she might have been putting her kids in danger by texting while driving.

Ironically, during the scene, Bentley asks her to look at something, and she replies that she can’t take her eyes off the road while her cell phone is in her hand.

Fans were quick to call out the mom on her behavior, some even comparing her behavior to that of her ex Ryan Edwards, who has openly struggled with substance abuse issues for years.

Bookout has yet to address fans’ criticism.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV

