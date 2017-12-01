Maci Bookout Accused of Putting Kids in Danger in ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season Premiere

A small detail in the Teen Mom OG premiere is getting MTV cast member Maci Bookout in major trouble with fans.

The 26-year-old is generally heralded as a good mom to her 8-year-old son Bentley and 2-year-old daughter Jayde, but during Monday’s premiere fans noticed in one scene that she might have been putting her kids in danger by texting while driving.

Ironically, during the scene, Bentley asks her to look at something, and she replies that she can’t take her eyes off the road while her cell phone is in her hand.

Fans were quick to call out the mom on her behavior, some even comparing her behavior to that of her ex Ryan Edwards, who has openly struggled with substance abuse issues for years.

So I love Maci but texting and driving with two kids in the car seems like an issue. #TeenMom — ☎️Beckyw/theGoodHair (@pinkis4gangstas) November 30, 2017

Ryan is drugging and driving and Maci is texting and driving. Poor Bentley #TeenMom #TeenMomOG — Yadira Castañeda ☃️ (@lilyandlucasj) November 28, 2017

I would love to see a standard @mtv PSA on @TeenMom about the affects of texting and driving. These girls are so programmed to do it on their own they don’t even care they do it when ancamera is on them. The kids in the car and everything. Sad. #teenmom #teenmomog #drivebetter — Tina (@TinaBaarspul) November 28, 2017

Maci: “i cant look, im driving”…. as shes fucking texting. With 2 kids in the car. Stupid af. #TeenMomOG — ⛺ (@A_Sud_) November 29, 2017

Bookout has yet to address fans’ criticism.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

