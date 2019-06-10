Maci Bookout Teases ‘Teen Mom OG’ 10-Year Anniversary Season and Fans Can’t Wait

Time flies when you’re having kids! Maci Bookout has Teen Mom OG fans psyched up for the 10-year anniversary season of the MTV series, premiering Monday with a 2-hour special.

Tagging co-stars Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Cheynne Floyd in a tweet, Bookout revealed that “today is the day” of the milestone season premiere, adding, “Let’s go ladies” to her message.

Needless to say, the promotion had viewers hyped up for more of her storyline, as well as those of the other women.

While Bookout seems upbeat in her message, it certainly hasn’t been an easy season for her, dealing with ex Ryan Edwards’ return from rehab and subsequent arrest.

Love my OG’S — Katey Elden (@lilbitoc) June 10, 2019

I can’t wait much ❤ from Texas — ❤Angie❤ (@1978_dixon) June 10, 2019

Well done ladies enjoy and here’s to the next 10 years 🇬🇧😂 — Donna (@Donna42095242) June 10, 2019

In a preview of Monday’s 2-hour episode, Bookout reveals to husband Taylor McKinney that Edwards had reached out to her through wife Mackenzie Standifer, asking to apologize for the things he did before seeking treatment in order to more successfully co-parent 10-year-old son Bentley.

“He had a lot of stuff he wanted to say and apologize for, but I’m not sure I’m in a place where I can keep my s— together, if that makes sense,” she tells her husband upon receiving the news. “I’m still angry.”

After having to seek a protective order against the father of her son after he allegedly threatened the lives of Bookout, McKinney and her three children, the Teen Mom star wasn’t quite ready to forgive and forget yet.

“There are two things you don’t f— with when it comes to me — my kids and husband,” she states. “And he has done both.”

Soon after, Edwards was arrested and served three months in county jail on an open heroin possession warrant, being released in April 2019.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Maci Bookout