Maci Bookout on Bristol Palin Joining ‘Teen Mom’: ‘Anybody Is Better Than Farrah’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout admits she was a little confused to hear that Bristol Palin would be replacing Farrah Abraham on the MTV reality series, she told Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry on her podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, Coffee Convos.

Palin’s casting was announced in July following Abraham’s departure in the middle of the most recent season over her work as an adult entertainer. But according to Bookout, she and her co-stars Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell weren’t told about the new addition to their cast until the news was already in the headlines.

“We were never called before it was released. A courtesy call an hour before, call us and say, ‘This is who your new cast member is going to be.’ We have been doing this for 10 years,” Bookout told Lowry and Chrisley.

But there’s no bad blood between the co-stars yet. Bookout said she “doesn’t really care” that Palin has joined Teen Mom OG cast, adding that “anybody is better than Farrah [Abraham].”

“If someone is presented with the opportunity, you can’t be mad at someone for accepting an opportunity,” Bookout added.

Palin should bring plenty of drama to the MTV series, though. Last week, she confirmed that she and husband Dakota Meyer, with whom she shares two of the three of her children, had filed for divorce earlier this year. (She first gave birth to son, Trip, at age 17).

Meyer also opened up about the divorce on Instagram, answering a fan asking about the reason for the separation, “She wasn’t happy with me so it’s for the best.”

Since leaving the reality series, Abraham has also faced a number of personal problems. In June, she was arrested for allegedly fighting someone at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and spent the night in jail.

Following her release, she wrote off the incident as a misunderstanding in a statement to PopCulture.com via rep Elizabeth Lloyd. “This situation has been blown out of proportion. Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards for herself,” Lloyd said.

“She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethic and pushes herself harder than her team recommends sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality television studios,” the statement added.

However, in July, she was charged with battery and resisting a police officer. She could face up to 18 months in jail if convicted on both charges.

