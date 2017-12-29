Luann De Lesseps’ Ex-Husband Reportedly Planning ‘Un-Wedding’ Party Amid Her Arrest

Luann de Lesseps ex-husband Tom D’Agostino is reportedly planning to celebrate their divorce in the wake of her drunken arrest last weekend.

Page Six reported Thursday that the 50-year-old businessman will be celebrating his 51st birthday in Palm Beach, Florida on the anniversary of his failed nuptials to The Real Housewives of New York City cast member this weekend, and that his friends are calling the bash an “unwedding party.”

De Lesseps and D’Agostino wed in a three-day celebration on Dec. 31, 2016, but divorced just seven months later.

It’s this heartbreak that de Lesseps blamed for her drunken arrest late Saturday night, when she allegedly was found trespassing in a hotel room in bed with an unidentified man while appearing to be “highly intoxicated,” according to police.

When police tried to get her to leave a locked bathroom, she then allegedly shoved a responding officer in the chest with her palm, then slammed the door on his face, “striking him in the forehead,” according to police report.

While being arrested, de Lesseps allegedly continued to yell, “I’m going to f—ing kill you” while police got her under control.

She continued telling the officers that she was going to “f—-ing kill all of you” as she was brought to the station and booked into holding. She was released without bail Sunday morning after being charged in court on five counts, including battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

Later in the day, she tweeted an apology, explaining her behavior to her fans.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” the Bravo cast member wrote. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

A source told PEOPLE Thursday that D’Agostino found out about the arrest on the news and that he “felt really sad for Luann and her family that they had to go through this over the holidays,” and was “shocked” that she was in town since she has “no ties” of her own to where they previously spent time together.

