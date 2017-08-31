Luann de Lesseps Reveals the ‘Final Straw’ That Pushed Her to File for Divorce

Luann de Lesseps is ready to open up about her divorce.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member had her first sit down interview since her split with Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen, E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two spoke about her seven-month long marriage to Tom D’Agostino, and what made her decide to file for divorce.

The interview comes just a few weeks after de Lesseps and her cast mates filmed their season nine reunion, in which the mother of two defends her relationship with D’Agostino throughout the three-part special.

In the sneak peek for the special interview, Cohen asks what pushed her to end the relationship.

“It was the weekend before the reunion, basically. Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend, and they met up with a group of people—and I didn’t know about it,” she says. “I found out about it the next day in the press. So that, for me, was like the final straw. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

She also opens up about the incident where she allegedly slapped her husband across the face back in July while the two were out to dinner in NYC. De Lesseps explains that it didn’t actually go down the way it was reported.

“I didn’t slap him. What I did was grab his face,” she clarifies. “It was in the heat of the moment, you know? I was hurt about something, so I wanted his attention. So I grabbed his face. It wasn’t really a slap.”

In addition to the recent revelations, the Bravo personality talks about the red flags brought to her attention by her fellow cast mates that questioned her estranged husband’s loyalty.

Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann de Lesseps airs on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 11 p.m. on Bravo.

The three-part RHONY season nine reunion concludes on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.

Watch the interview sneak peek below.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @etnow